Fazlur Rehman reaches Multan to chair PDM meeting

MULTAN: After the arrests of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and activists, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached Multan, where he will chair a session of political parties included in the opposition alliance.

The session will be attended by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Yousaf Raza Gillani, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah, Sajid Mir, Anas Noorani and others.

The opposition leaders will address a press conference after holding consultations to announce the next strategy.

Since Saturday night, Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh turned into a battleground as a large number of charged workers of various parties part of the opposition alliance went on rampage removing barriers and forcing their way into the venue.

The workers led by leaders of PDM constituent parties, including the PPP and PML-N, forcefully entered the venue by breaking the locks of three of the six stadium gates. They removed roadblocks erected around the venue by the authorities to keep the opposition alliance from holding its public meeting scheduled for November 30.

Read more: Multan police arrest former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son

Taking to Twitter, Syed Ali Musa Gillani, the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, shared a picture of him holding aloft a wooden arrow symbol of the party at the venue with a caption: “We have taken control of the stadium. Stage is being set Multan will welcome all the guests.”

Later, the police in their crackdown against Pakistan Democratic Movement protestors had arrested Ali Qasim Gillani for leading riots through impediments set to restrict rallies in violation of Covid-19 SOPs.

