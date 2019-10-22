Fazlur Rehman’s protest will puncture soon, says Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: “The balloon of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s protest (Azadi March) will be punctured soon”, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said while talking to media here, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed was commenting on the so-called ‘Azadi March’ announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He was advised that this is not the time (of protest), railways minister said. “He has nothing to do with Kashmir. If a better decision not made (by him) the law will take its course”, Sheikh Rasheed said.

“The people can not be left at the mercy of armed bands,” he further said.

Replying a question, railways minister said that he was in contact with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. ” He is my friend,” Rasheed added.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made preparations to counter the ‘Azadi March’. The administration has placed containers at various roads of Peshawar to stop the opposition protesters.

Local administration also move ahead in Swabi and police placing containers at Swabi interchange to close the motorway, according to reports.

