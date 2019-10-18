Web Analytics
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz, apprises him of meeting with Fazl

Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with party supremo Nawaz Sharif in NAB Lahore office, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the PML-N leader apprised Nawaz Sharif of meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Shehbaz Sharif also briefed Nawaz Sharif about preparations of JUI-F chief regarding October 31 Azadi March.

It must be noted that Shehbaz Sharif had announced today that PML-N will support the Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Read: PM Imran Khan forms committee to reach out JUI-F

Addressing media after meeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N will welcome JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl on October 31 and will present its demands in the Azadi March.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he has received instructions through a letter from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the party will raise voice for people of Kashmir in the Azadi March.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had named a party committee headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his ‘Azadi March’.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on October 27 and the marchers will reach capital city Islamabad on October 31.

