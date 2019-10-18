Web Analytics
PML-N announces support for Maulana Fazl’s Azadi March

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that PML-N will support the Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), ARY News reported.

Addressing media after meeting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said that PML-N will welcome JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl on October 31 and will present its demands in the Azadi March.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he has received instructions through a letter from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the party will raise voice for people of Kashmir in the Azadi March.

The PML-N in an earlier meeting had decided to let the party’s jailed supremo Nawaz Sharif to take the decision over the issue.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan named a party committee headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his ‘Azadi March’.

Read: PM Imran Khan forms committee to reach out JUI-F

“The government will hear legitimate grievances of the opposition,” PM Khan reportedly said in the meeting on Wednesday.

The offer was, however, turned down immediately by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had failed to enlist the support of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) for his upcoming Azadi March.

The JUI-F chief had telephoned JI leader Liaquat Baloch to discuss the anti-government march and seek the latter’s support for the purpose.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on October 27 and the marchers will reach capital city Islamabad on October 31.

