FBISE announces date for matric, intermediate exam results

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Sunday announced the date for the release of SSC part- II and intermediate exam results, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FBISE will announce SSC part-II examination results in the first week of July, while the Intermediate exam results will be announced in the third week of the next month.

Meanwhile, Chairman FBISE Rao Atiq Ahmed has summoned the Board of Governors meeting on June 30 to seek approval for the promotion policy and postpone examinations.

Earlier today, the federal government has asked the provincial authorities to come up with their proposals to resume academic activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Education sought proposals to reopen education institutes on a trial basis in the country. It will convene an inter-provincial conference of education ministers to thrash out a strategy to resume educational activities.

The Ministry of Education instructed all provinces to put forward their suggestions by June 23. They are required to suggest steps about how to protect students and teachers from the coronavirus contagion.

Read More: President Arif Alvi underlines need for providing online education

Earlier, June 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed that distance education and easy access to the teaching process from various sources should be ensured and all available means should be utilised for the purpose.

Comments

comments