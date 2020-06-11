President Arif Alvi underlines need for providing online education

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for providing online education to avoid academic loss of the students in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

He was expressing his views during a presentation given by Vice Chancellor of Baltistan University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, through a video conference, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president stressed the need for focusing on research and innovation to promote quality education in the country.

He said coronavirus Pandemic has affected the education sector everywhere and this challenge can be met by encouraging and promoting the culture of online education.

The VC highlighted various initiatives taken by the University for promotion of education.

Read more: Govt directs postponing all scheduled, unscheduled examinations across country

President Alvi appreciated the measures taken by the Management of the Baltistan University for arranging online classes for students as well as promoting education in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Yesterday, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) had directed postponing all scheduled and unscheduled examinations across the country in view of a steep rise in coronavirus cases,

Earlier in May, all medical universities in Punjab had decided not to promote MBBS and BDS students across the province without examinations. The decision was taken in a meeting of all Punjab medical universities vice-chancellors (VCs), held in Lahore.

Comments

comments