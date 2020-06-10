ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee (NCC) has directed postponing all scheduled and unscheduled examinations across the country in view of a steep rise in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) took the decision to maintain closure of all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and seminaries due to increasing number of coronavirus cases. The committee directed concerned authorities to immediately halt the organisation of conducting examinations.

Following the NCC’s decision, the federal education secretary issued directives to all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to implementing the orders.

According to the education secretary, it was not an appropriate time to organise examination as the students could contract the virus. The secretary directed the provincial authorities to ensure implementation of the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that some educational institutions and seminaries had requested the education ministry to seek permission for organising examinations in June and July months.

Earlier in May, all medical universities in Punjab had decided not to promote MBBS and BDS students across the province without examinations. The decision was taken in a meeting of all Punjab medical universities vice-chancellors (VCs), held in Lahore.

It was also agreed to form a uniform policy regarding conducting medical examinations and online classes in the wake coronavirus pandemic. Professor Javed Akram on the occasion said they cannot promote medical students with taking examinations as the decision will affect medical education.

He said that no change has been made in the semester schedule and academic sessions of all medical universities will end at the scheduled time.

