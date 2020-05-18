Universities decide against promoting medical students without exams

LAHORE: In a major development, all medical universities in Punjab have decided not to promote MBBS and BDS students across the province without examinations, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of all Punjab medical universities vice-chancellors (VCs), held in Lahore.

It was decided in the meeting to conduct postponed supplementary examinations of medical/dental colleges in the month of June. It was also agreed to form a uniform policy regarding conducting medical examinations and online classes in the wake coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Javed Akram on the occasion said they cannot promote medical students with taking examinations as the decision will affect medical education.

He said that no change has been made in the semester schedule and academic sessions of all medical universities will end at the scheduled time.

The meeting decided to take special supplementary examination for the students stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The supplementary exams will be taken by maintaining social distancing.

Earlier, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in its meeting held on May 13 had decided to start online classes for varsity students from June 1 during the coronavirus pandemic.

This was decided in a meeting of all vice-chancellors (VCs) held here at HEC presided by the Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri.

The meeting also opposed the option of promoting university students without exams and decided to conduct online exams if this lockdown situation continues due to coronavirus pandemic.

It was convened to reach a consensus on examinations policy, admissions policy, academic quality, and the academic calendar during the pandemic.

HEC directed universities to formulate strategy and share with students on how they will conduct examinations at the end of the Corona-affected semester.

