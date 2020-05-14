Students failing in over 40pc subjects to go through special exam: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that board examinations for matriculation and intermediate will not be held this year and the students who had not given exams of 9th and 11th classes have been promoted to next grades, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the education minister said that it has been finally decided to promote students of class 9-12 based on their performance of the previous year.

He said only those students will be promoted whose performance in previous exams will be satisfactory. He said a three percent increase has been made in previous results of those students based on statistical formulas.

The minister said that those students who failed in 40 percent of subjects will be given passing marks, while the students who failed in more than 40 percent of subjects have to give the special examination.

“All those students who are not satisfied with their results and those who want to give composite exams will be able to sit for special exams,” he added.

Read More: Sindh decides to promote Matric, Inter students without exams

He further said that students in class 10 and 12 will be promoted based on their performance in class 9 and 11.

He said the result will be calculated on a cumulative basis and not subject-wise.

The minister said the students desirous to participate in special exams should indicate to their respective boards by first of July this year. The examination could be held anywhere between September to November this year.

Last week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced the cancellation of all board exams across the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

Speaking after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad, he said that all educational institutions across the country will remain closed till July 15.

Comments

comments