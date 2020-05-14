Sindh decides to promote Matric, Inter students without exams

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced on Thursday to promote students of Grades 9-12 without holding board exams, ARY News reported.

Saeed Ghani, in a statement, said that the Sindh board examinations for matriculation and intermediate students will not be held this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“A legislative change or an amendment is required to promote Grade 9-12 students, which would be made in coming days,” he added.

In its last meeting on Tuesday, Ghani announced to promote all students studying in classes 1 to 8 on the basis of their previous results.

Addressing a press conference here in Karachi, Saeed Ghani said schools in the province will not be opened from June 1 and the decision regarding extension in school closure will be announced in coming days.

Last week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced the cancellation of all board exams across the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

Speaking after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad, he said that it has been agreed in the meeting that all educational institutions across the country will remain closed till July 15.

“All board exams have been cancelled and students of class 9th, 10th, 11, and 12 will be promoted for the next grade on the basis of results obtained in the previous class,” he added.

