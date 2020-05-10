Private schools reject govt’s closure orders till July 15

ISLAMABAD: All Private Schools Management Association chairman has denounced the federal government’s order to halt academic activities in education institutions till July 15 due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Syed Tariq Shah said in his statement that private schools have rejected the decision of the federal government to shut education institutions till July 15.

He asked the federal authorities to grant permission to the private education institutions after devising standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The association’s chairman said that the academic result of the students will be affected by promoting them to the next levels without conducting their examinations.

He announced that the association’s steering committee decided to present stance of all schools before the federal government on Tuesday.

Moreover, the announcement was also followed by the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association.

The chairman of the private schools’ body, Syed Haider Ali, suggested reopening education institutions for four days in a week in two shifts.

Ali added that examinations could also be conducted in accordance with the new schedule and precautionary measures against COVID-19.

He said that private schools and colleges could extend their holidays for one to two weeks.

The chairman demanded to hold awareness sessions for the parents of the students besides conducting training sessions regarding the SOPs from June 1 to June 13.

He also said that all education institutions should be reopened from June 15.

On May 7, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced the cancellation of all board exams across the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad, he said that it has been agreed in the meeting that all educational institutions across the country will remain closed till July 15.

“All board exams have been cancelled and students of class 9th, 10th, 11, and 12 will be promoted for the next grade on the basis of results obtained in the previous class,” he added.

Giving an example, he said a student can get admission in a university on the basis of his 11th class result.

He said the decision has been taken on the consensus of all provinces and added that students will be able to enrol in the next class as soon as the school reopens.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 13, amid rising cases of a novel coronavirus in the country, the federal cabinet announced the closure of all the public and private educational institutes across Pakistan.

