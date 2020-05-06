Sindh minister opposes reopening of schools from June 1

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday opposed reopening of educational institutes from 1st of June, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Saeed Ghani said, “We will convene a meeting of the steering committee for education within a week and it will decide the date for reopening of the educational institutes.”

He maintained, “It’s my guess that perhaps it won’t be possible for us to open schools from June 1st owing to the situation arising out of COID-19 pandemic.”

On the occasion, the minister said that the novel coronavirus has nothing to do with PTI or PPP, adding that no one should do political point scoring on the issue.

Earlier on April 21, heads of Sindh educational boards had again failed to devise a mechanism to hold matric and intermediate examinations in the province amid coronavirus pandemic, raising uncertainty over the fate of the exams.

It was concluded during the meeting that due to failure in devising a policy to conduct the examinations during the pandemic, it seemed impossible to hold grade ninth and tenth exams in province from June 15.

Overall one million students had to appear in the matric and intermediate examinations in the province this year.

