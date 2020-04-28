Uncertainty looms over matric, intermediate exams in Sindh  

KARACHI: Heads of Sindh educational boards on Tuesday again failed to devise a mechanism to hold matric and intermediate examinations in the province amid coronavirus pandemic, raising uncertainty over the fate of the exams, ARY NEWS reported.

It was concluded during the meeting that due to failure in devising a policy to conduct the examinations during the pandemic, it seems impossible to hold grade ninth and tenth exams in province from June 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall one million students had to appear in the matric and intermediate examinations in the province.

The heads of educational boards have demanded of the Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani to summon a meeting of education steering committee to decide on the matter.

“The examinations could only be held if the coronavirus situation does not worsen in the province,” they agreed.

Another meeting of the educational boards was summoned on May 15 as they have been directed to prepare proposals for alternative strategy to hold the examinations and present it in the next meeting.

Examinations Schedule

Sindh government on April 21 announced the examination schedule for matric and intermediate classes, re-scheduling them in June and July 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial education department on Tuesday announced the examination schedule of schools and colleges for the session 2019-20.

Under the revised schedule due to coronavirus, the children studying in class one to three would be promoted to next classes after written test and a review of previous study record.

The examinations for students in grade four to eight will be held from June 01 to June 15 and the results would be announced till June 15.

The matric board examinations would be held across the province from 15 June and all educational boards would be bound to announce grade 10 results by August 15. The results for grade nine would also be announced within the next 60 days.

The intermediate examinations in the province would be held from July 06 and results for grade 12 would be announced by September 15 while the grade 11 results would be announced 60 days after it.

