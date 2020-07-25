FBISE decides to promote students who failed in 40pc of subjects

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Saturday has once again changed its policy regarding matric examination.

In a amended notification issued, the FBISE has decide to promote the students who were declared fail earlier. Former and students from private side would be benefited from the move, the notification read.

According to the board authorities, the results in this context would be announced soon.

It may be noted that earlier, former and students doing matric from private side were declared fail by the board.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on May 16 announced to promote matriculation and intermediate students to the next classes without conducting examinations.

It was decided to promote students of 9th and 11th grades to the next classes, whereas, the results of 10th-grade papers would be announced after checking the exam papers. The notification also read that 12th-grade students could improve their result numbers of 11th grade by appearing in the 2021’s exams.

However, no composite exam will be held for students of 9th and 10th Grade next year, Murad Raas hadsaid in his Twitter message.

