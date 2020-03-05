Over 100 acres of agriculture land included in benami zones in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Over 100 acres of agriculture land included in benami zones in rural areas of Sindh, sources closer to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) told ARY News on Thursday.

Sources revealed that the authorities made the seizure of 2-32 acres land of Shaheen Freight Services in Goth Terhi, 3-14 acres of Sharmeen Food Private Limited in Wasro and Wahan.

Moreover, several acres of land of London Town Housing Scheme were also included in benami zones.

Agriculture land of flour mills owned by two brothers and another flour mill of Ali Murad were included in the benami zones.

On March 4, The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Benami Zone-I on Tuesday had filed 12 references with adjudicating authority which involve Rs2 billion worth of undeclared land.

According to FBR officials, 3,000 Kanal land located in the Chakri area near the Islamabad Airport International Airport was registered under the name of 12 persons.

The tax authority traced the actual owner, named Tausef Ahmed, who got registered the land.

During the investigation, the 12 people under whose names the land was registered denied owning the property.

It is noteworthy that FBR had unearthed more than Rs62.36 billion worth of benami properties during its crackdown on undeclared assets over the past year.

