Assets beyond income: FBR issues notices to 100 KP doctors

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has prepared a list of over 100 doctors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and served notices to them for possessing assets more than their income, ARY News reported.

According to a list prepared by FBR, there are 100 physicians from Abbottabad, Bannu, Mardan and other districts whose tax returns are less than their income. The doctors will be scrutinized after the audit.

The revenue board further told that there are thousands of doctors who do not give taxes, and ensured that stepwise action will be taken against all.

Back in 2019, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to the renowned hospitals of Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan to disclosed income details of physicians and surgeons.

A large number of doctors and surgeons found involved in tax evasion despite having registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), revealed in the FBR documents.

The revenue authority sent notices to the 30 major hospitals of Karachi in order to seek income details of doctors and surgeons along with their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers and names.

Comments

comments