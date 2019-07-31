Doctors, surgeons found involved in tax evasion by FBR

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notices to the renowned hospitals of Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan to disclosed income details of physicians and surgeons, ARY News reported on

A large number of doctors and surgeons found involved in tax evasion despite having registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), revealed in the FBR documents.

The revenue authority sent notices to the 30 major hospitals of Karachi in order to seek income details of doctors and surgeons along with their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers and names.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the number of taxpayers in Pakistan has increased by 700,000 over a year’s period, according to statistics shared by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

As per the FBR’s stats, the total number of people who filed their tax returns rose by 700,000 to a total of 2.154 million. Of these, some 700,000 are salaried people.

The FBR further said proposals to impose fixed taxes were being mulled to bring the small and big business owners into the tax net.

Hailing the rise in numbers of people filing tax returns, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on Sunday that so far 2.1 million people had filed their tax returns, which was the highest in the FBR’s history.

“FBR has projected a target to enhance these returns numbers to 4 million for the tax year 2019,” he wrote.

