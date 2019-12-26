FBR busts gang involved in Rs 10 bn tax evasion

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday busted a country-wide gang involved in tax evasion of upto Rs 10 billion using fake industrial units, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the action was carried out by the Karachi directorate of intelligence and investigation wing of the federal authority against a gang that operated country-wide.

“It was involved in causing billions of rupees losses to the national exchequer through fake and bogus invoices,” they said adding that the regional directorate also found 10 industrial units involved in these acts.

A stern action is launched against all those units and will be blacklisted, the sources said adding that all these fake industrial units were not available at the mentioned addresses, which are also found in residential areas of the city.

The sources said that the fake companies showed transactions worth upto billions, without paying any taxes. The authorities have also carried out raids at various locations to arrest the mastermind involved in the scam.

In July this year, the FBR has issued notices to the renowned hospitals of Karachi, the metropolis of Pakistan to disclosed income details of physicians and surgeons.

A large number of doctors and surgeons found involved in tax evasion despite having registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), revealed in the FBR documents.

The revenue authority sent notices to the 30 major hospitals of Karachi in order to seek income details of doctors and surgeons along with their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers and names.

