ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Federal government on Saturday removed Nausheen Javed from the post of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson, ARY News reported.

As per details, the government removed Nausheen Javed as FBR chief and appointed Javed Ghani in her place.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A notification is this regard has also been issued.

According to a notification, former FBR chief Nausheen Amjad has been transferred and posted as Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division with immediate effect.

The federal cabinet had on Friday approved the appointment of Javed Ghani as an FBR chairman through the circulation summary.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nausheen Javed was appointed as FBR chief in April, 2020 after former chief Shabbar Zaidi had gone on leave for an indefinite period citing health issues.

Read More: Nausheen Javed appointed new FBR chief

The federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Nausheen Javed through the circulation summary.

Comments

comments