FBR receives data of 300 people having benami properties in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Over 300 people have been shortlisted by FBR in Islamabad, for holding benami (undeclared) properties of over 150 kanal, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the district administration has prepared preliminary report in which 300 people have been named for holding undeclared properties of over 150 kanal.

Sources privy to the development said, the details of the persons have been forwarded to the Federal Board of Revenue. The bureau will take action against the persons named in the list after investigation of their assets and income.

The references will be registered against the persons, who will be found guilty.

Earlier on Thursday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had unearthed as many as 29 undeclared properties in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP).

The properties were identified in Peshawar’s areas of Hayatabad and University Town. The properties are registered against different Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

Meanwhile, the FBR has constituted more teams for Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) and other areas of the province to identify more undeclared properties.

Back in July, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had formally seized (benami) property of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

