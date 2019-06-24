FBR offices to remain open till late hours on June 29 and 30

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued directives to keep their offices open till late hours in the night on June 29 and 30, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Institute has issued formal orders to its custom field offices to keep the offices open till 10 p.m in the night on June 29.

The tax collection officials have been asked to remain on their duties so that those intending to file tax and declare assets can be benefitted.

Further orders have been given to keep the offices open till 12 a.m on June 30.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi on June 20 ruled out any possibility of extension in assets declaration scheme deadline.

“The deadline of assets declaration scheme to end on June 30”, said FBR chairman in a statement.

Earlier on June 18, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi constituted a committee in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2019.

