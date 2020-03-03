FBR files reference involving Rs2bn benami land in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Benami Zone-I on Tuesday filed 12 references with adjudicating authority which involve Rs2 billion worth of benami land, reported ARY News.

According to FBR officials, 3,000 kanal land located in the Chakri area near the Islamabad Airport International Airport was registered under the name of 12 persons.

The tax authority traced the actual owner, named Tausef Ahmed, who got registered the land.

During investigation, the 12 people under whose names the land was registered denied owning the property.

It is noteworthy that FBR had unearthed more than Rs62.36 billion worth of benami properties during its crackdown on undeclared assets over the past year.

The properties included those owned by Omni Group, owned by Anwar Majeed, an aide of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The sources relayed as many as 146 benami properties worth Rs31.22 billion have been confiscated to date by the tax authorities.

Of the seized properties, 101 benami properties were confiscated in Karachi zone, 31 in Islamabad and 14 in Lahore.

The FBR identified as many as 752 beneficiaries of these properties.

A total of 63 cases involving benami properties have been finalised while 34 references filed.

