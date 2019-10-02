FBR gets a separate category in the citizens portal app

ISLAMABAD: Upon the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan a separate category added to ‘citizen’s portal’ application, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had made a formal request for their category to appear in the mobile and computer application.

With the new feature, people will be able to register their complaints directly to the concerned authorities, easily and more conveniently.

Chairman FBR had given a special briefing on the subject and tendered the request for the feature in the application.

Office of the Prime Minister issued an official notification on the matter, confirming the news.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi here on Tuesday (yesterday) said that the government was ready to accept all valid demands of the traders.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Shabbar Zaidi said that the condition of Computer National Identity Card (CNIC) for purchase of over Rs50,000 could be relaxed for one month but not omitted completely.

