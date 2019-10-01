PM Khan orders to develop ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ app to trace missing children

ISLAMABAD: Taking stern notice of the increasing untoward incidents with children in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered to develop an application ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ for the immediate redressal of the complaints related to missing children.

The decision was taken by the prime minister in today’s federal cabinet meeting, after getting the briefing about the recent incidents.

The application will help in tracing cases of child kidnapping and missing as the data once entered in the app will directly be transferred to the police.

The application will be made ready within two weeks and will be linked with Pakistan Citizens Portal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the incumbent government of the PTI will take every possible step to safeguard innocent children. “Those found involved in such heinous crimes will be given exemplary punishment.”

It may be noted that recently five cases of child-killing were reported in Chunian, which were kidnapped earlier, said local police.

Last week, the police were informed about the body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes. A wave of shock and terror had gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

Locals suspected a gang was behind the killing of minor boys after rape. The traders association of Chunian had protested against the incident.

