ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started holding tax educational awareness sessions in different educational institutes of Islamabad.

The tax awareness campaign has been launched under the Letter of Understanding (LoU) signed between FBR and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), said a statement issued by FBR here on Tuesday.

The part of bilateral LoU, the series of tax awareness educational session held in IMCG G-10/4

Facilitation and Taxpayers Education Wing (FATE) of FBR held the first Educational Awareness Session in Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/4.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister to promote the tax culture and under the directions of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani, series of Awareness Educational Sessions will be carried out by FATE Wing in collaboration with FDE in different educational institutes of Islamabad.

Read More: FBR to promote tax culture through educational institutions

The Chief (FATE), FBR Aisha Farooq and DG FDE Zia Batool, were the chief guests on the occasion.

She hoped that such sessions would increase the knowledge of students about taxes and its significance in economic progress.

The students delivered speeches on the ‘importance of taxes’ during the event. The winning students were given prizes. In the end, the Principal of the college Rakhshanda Manzoor thanked FBR for holding this informative session.

