FBR decides to shun paperwork over coronavirus fear

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to shun use of paper-related work at its offices over fears of coronavirus spread, ARY NEWS reported.

In a series of messages posted on tax-collection body’s official Twitter account, it said that in view of the prevailing Corona virus outbreak, the FBR has taken necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

“For this reason, FBR has limited the use of paper-based correspondence and utilizing email and fax instead as means of communication,” the message read.

It also shared contact details of the FBR offices across the country for any correspondence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has reported 96 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has jumped to 5,716.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre, out of 5,716 infected persons, 1,378 have recovered their health and were discharged from the hospitals across the country, while 46 are still in critical condition.

The national dashboard recorded three coronavirus deaths during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 96.

During last 24 hours, overall, 3,157 tests were conducted countrywide, to detect the deadly virus. The number of tests conducted so far has increased to 69, 928.

