FBR prohibits its officials from personal interaction with businessmen

ISLAMABAD: In order to build confidence level of taxpayers, the Federal Board of Revenue on Monday prohibited its official from personal interaction with businessmen, ARY News reported.

In a communiqué, FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi directed that no official of the tax collecting body will contact with any taxpayer or businessman in any form except when legally authorized to do so.

This policy will came into effect across the country from 1st of November, the FBR chairman added.

As promised, I have issued necessary directions to all officers of FBR and prohibited personal interaction with Taxpayer/Businessmen except in cases where duly authorised. pic.twitter.com/4RKC6DknEd — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) October 28, 2019

“Any official found indulged in such activity shall be proceeded against strictly under the government service rules,” he warned.

He urged the business community and trade bodies to assist in implementing this policy by reporting to FBR any contravention of the directions.

