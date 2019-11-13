Govt to take FBR officers on board in reforms process: Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday said that the government has decided to take FBR officers on board in the reforms process, ARY News reported.

The FBR chairman took to Twitter saying, “I thank the honorable Prime Minister for talking to FBR staff at length and greatly humbled by explicit statement that reforms in FBR will be undertaken after taking FBR officers on board.”

Furthermore on the same subject the timelines with reference to ‘reorganisation’ as given in October 3,2019 letter shall be put on hold. Meanwhile we at FBR shall strive to collect optimum revenue. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) November 13, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan while addressing FBR officers said that the business community was ready to pay fix tax but reluctant to come under the tax net. He noted the confidence of the business community in FBR to help broaden the tax net and strengthen the economy.

PM Imran said, “People will be eager to pay tax if they are assured that their money will be spent on public welfare instead of the lavish lifestyle of rulers.”

He maintained that the government will introduce reforms in FBR to improve the tax collection system and widen the tax base. He also urged the officers to submit their proposals in this regard.

