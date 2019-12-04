FBR releases refunds worth Rs5.5 billion under automated system: Shabbar Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday said that FBR has released refunds worth Rs5.5 billion under the fully automated faster system, ARY News reported.

The FBR chairman in a tweet said the most important change in paradigm is that such refunds have been issued under fully automated, impersonal, harassment and corruption-free system.

Earlier, on December 2, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi reiterated every person owning a car above 1000 cc and a house measuring 500 square yards or above is required to file tax returns.

“FBR reiterates that every person owning a car above 1000 cc and a house measuring 500 sq. yards or above is mandatorily required to file a return of income irrespective of having any taxable income during the year,” he tweeted.

“Penal actions will be taken against delinquents. Avail extension,” he added.

