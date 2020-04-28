14 FBR staffers test positive for coronavirus in Quetta    

KARACHI: Overall 14 staffers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) serving at the regional tax office in Quetta tested positive for coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Quetta has been closed after the virus cases popped up from the office, said the officials as disinfection spray would be carried out at the office.

The FBR officials said that they have taken emergency decisions in the wake of the spread of coronavirus at the tax authority’s offices.

“It has been decided to conduct coronavirus testing of employees at the Large Taxpayer Unit in Karachi,” they said adding that no one would be allowed to visit the office before virus test reports clear them of the infection.

On April 14, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decided to shun use of paper-related work at its offices over fears of coronavirus spread.

In a series of messages posted on tax-collection body’s official Twitter account, it said that in view of the prevailing Corona virus outbreak, the FBR has taken necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

“For this reason, FBR has limited the use of paper-based correspondence and utilizing email and fax instead as means of communication,” the message read.

It also shared contact details of the FBR offices across the country for any correspondence.

