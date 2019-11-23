ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (SBR) will launch an automated ‘Point of Sale’ (POS) system for all mega retailer outlets and shopping malls in order to bring them into registration.

This was stated by FBR chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi in a Twitter statement on Saturday.

He said FBR will launch the automated ‘Point of Sale’ (POS) for all large retailers from next month and asked all large-scale retailers to integrate with the system.

“This will greatly assist such retailers as in such cases personal interaction with FBR will be minimised. A way forward,” he said.

Last month, the FBR chief had said the tax body is seriously considering to install Point of Sales invoicing system at all “big private hospitals and medical centres”.

“A campaign for the same will start very soon. Tax collection from such centres is very disproportionate to charges recovered from patients.”

