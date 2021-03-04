FBR traces 15 expensive benami vehicles in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) anti-benami zone has traced as many as 15 expensive benami vehicles registered in the name of a person.

Sources said all the vehicles are registered in the name of a citizen, Abdul Ghaffar, who in a statement denied owing these. He said he has nothing to do with the cars registered in his name and doesn’t have any knowledge about who actually owns them.

“Someone misused my national identity card to get these vehicles registered in my name,” the sources quoted him as saying. He called for cancellation of the registration of all these vehicles.

The sources said these vehicles will be confiscated and put up for sale by auction and the money they will fetch will be deposited in the national exchequer.

Last year in September, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) benami zone had confiscated 19 luxury vehicles in Karachi besides directing real owners to contact authorities within one week for verification of the records

The 19 luxury vehicles worth approximately Rs120 to Rs150 million include two BMW, two Mercedes-Benz, seven Toyota and one Cadillac.

