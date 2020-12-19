THATTA: A school teacher died of a cardiac attack after he received a notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a benami account case, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, a resident of Thatta, Faheem Ahmed received a notice from NAB regarding a Benami account in his name showing transactions of millions of rupees.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The school teacher suffered from a cardiac attack soon after receiving the NAB notice.

The sources while shedding light on the case said that transactions of millions of rupees were detected from a bank account in Dadu, owned by a family in Thatta.

The detection caused alarm bells over the transaction of a large sum of money and the NAB authorities sought an explanation regarding it from the account holder.

The brother of the victim, Sheeraz, however, rejected allegations against the school teacher, saying that they were poor people and have nothing to do with the transaction of the large sum of money.

“I am a private security guard while my brother was a school teacher,” he said adding that they were unnecessarily dragged in the case. “We did not know anything regarding the opening of the said account. The NAB officials should not drag the family to their offices,” he pleaded.

It is pertinent to mention here that benami accounts have been used in the country to transfer illegally accumulated wealth.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has unearthed how a fake account in the name of a ‘Kabari Wala’ [recycler] was used allegedly by the Sharif family to transfer millions of rupees to Salman Shehbaz, son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Read More: Benami property: NAB serves notice to a widow in Karachi

According to NAB documents, an account of a recycler from Gujranwala, Azhar Hussain Mughal, was allegedly used three times in 2012 to transfer an amount of Rs 13.7 million to Salman Shehbaz. “Swift code in the name of Azhar Hussain was used to transfer the amount,” the documents showed.

However, when the NAB authorities arrested the man, he denied having knowledge of any such transaction from his account and said that he has a recycling shop in Gujranwala.

Comments

comments