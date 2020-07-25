Security forces kill BLA terrorist in Balochistan; seize arms and landmines: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have foiled a major terrorism bid by killing a key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) near Turbat, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The media wing of the military troops said in a statement that the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel have conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Buleda tehsil near Turbat.

A key terrorist of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was killed in the IBO. The security forces also recovered arms, hand grenades, communication equipment and locally-made landmines, added ISPR.

Earlier in the day, a soldier was martyred and three others injured when terrorists opened fire on the security forces in Balochistan’s Kech district, said ISPR.

The militants carried out the ‘fire raid’ when the security personnel were on routine patrol near Pidarak, 35 kilometres far from Turbat city.

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Kareem embraced martyrdom and three others sustained bullet injuries, said ISPR.

