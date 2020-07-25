Soldier martyred, three injured in terrorist attack in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred and three others injured when terrorists opened fire on the security forces in Balochistan’s Kech district on Saturday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the militants carried out the ‘fire raid’ when the security personnel were on routine patrol near Pidarak, 35 kilometer far from Turbat city.

During exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Kareeem embraced martyrdom and three others sustained bullet injuries, said ISPR.

The injured soldiers have been evacuated to the hospital. Meanwhile, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Read More: Security forces come under attack in Panjgur, three soldiers martyred

Earlier on July 14, three soldiers had martyred and at least eight others including an officer were injured in firing resorted to by the terrorists in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

A convoy of security forces had came under a coward attack by terrorists near Gichak valley at Panjgur’s Kahan area. Three army personnel had martyred and eight others including an officer were injured.

The military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in its statement that five wounded officials were in critical condition.

