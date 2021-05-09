Three FC soldiers martyred in two terrorist incidents in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while five others injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to ISPR, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties in Quetta. “During an exchange of fire, three FC soldiers embraced martyred while one got injured.”

In another terrorist activity in Turbat, the terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling along Pak-Iran Border, injuring four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers.

Those who got martyred include Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman, the ISPR said.

In one such terrorist activity on May 5, four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others got injured after terrorists ambushed them near the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Read More: Four FC men martyred, six injured in Afghan cross-border attack

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said, “During fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob, Balochistan along with Pakistan – Afghanistan Border, Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing.”

As a result of the ambush, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while six others got injured, the military’s media wing said, adding, “FC troops responded promptly”.

Comments

comments