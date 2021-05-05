Four FC men martyred, six injured in Afghan cross-border attack

RAWALPINDI: Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others got injured after terrorists ambushed them near the Pakistan-Afghan border on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob, Balochistan along Pakistan – Afghanistan Border, Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing.”

As a result of the ambush, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom while six others got injured, the military’s media wing said, adding, “FC troops responded promptly”.

It said the injured are being shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta. Those martyred include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah and Naik Sultan.

