Islamabad education authority changes school timings amid heatwave

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad education authority has revised the timings of educational institutions because of the unusually hot weather, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification has been issued by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Islamabad regarding the changes in the school timings due to heatwave.

It stated that the single-shift institutions will be allowed to conduct regular classes from 7:00 am to 11:00 am from Monday to Thursday.

Moreover, the double-shift institutions will conduct classes from 7:00 am to 11:00 am in the morning shift, whereas, the evening classes will be conducted on Friday and Saturday from 7:00 am to 11:00 am.

The FDE advised students to drink plenty of water and use hats, caps, and umbrellas to cover their head.

In its latest order, the FDE also directed concerned officials to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

The decision was taken a day after as many as 25 students fell unconscious due to heatstroke following a prolonged power outage at a government-run school located in Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the power outage was continued since morning on the day and the classes were called off by the school administration and sent over 200 pupils back home.

Comments

comments