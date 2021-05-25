ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of a committee for reviewing the ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), special visa package for Chinese related to the CPEC project besides being briefed on electoral reforms, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing decisions taken by the 226th meeting of the cabinet during the incumbent tenure, Fawad Chaudhry said that it was most meetings by any government as previously 23 meetings were held in PML-N tenure while no cabinet committee meetings being held in PPP tenure.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the economic team over surpassing the economic growth target. “The economy is now moving towards stability,” he said as the government projected a nearly four percent growth rate for the outgoing year.

Fawad Chaudhry while divulging further decisions taken during the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has filed a review petition against ban and the cabinet has allowed to form a committee to look into the matter. “Interior ministry will now form a committee,” he said.

The information minister said that a briefing was given on electoral reforms during the meeting by Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan. “Electronic voting machine (EVM) is the major component of these reforms,” he said adding that over 8.5 million overseas Pakistanis have NICOP and their inclusion in the voting process is among the topmost priorities of the government.

The cabinet also approved a new board of members for PTV besides approving the appointment of Capt (retd) Munir Azam as chairman of the Tobacco Board.

The meeting also extended the Afghan Transit trade agreement for another six months and approved a special visa package for Chinese related to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The cabinet also allowed to send COVID-related material to Bosnia.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar flanked alongside him said that the country has witnessed unprecedented growth during the pandemic as the prime minister personally lead the charge of the construction sector besides an increase in the harvest of four major crops in the country.

“Wheat, rice, and corn’s production witnessed an increase, followed by second highest harvest of sugar cane in the country during the year,” he said and added that large-scale manufacturing has also witnessed an increase of 10 percent monthly.

