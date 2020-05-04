Fed govt announces to release employees’ salaries, pensions before Eid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Ministry on Tuesday announced to release the salaries and pensions of the government employees under its domain before Eid, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued today, the finance division of the ministry issued the directives to the Accountant General of Pakistan (AGP) to release the pension and salaries of the employees by May 21.

It said that the decision was taken to facilitate the employees and pensioners in preview of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 23, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah decided to control all the financial resources of the province amid coronavirus spreading fears.

In a statement issued by the CM Sindh spokesperson said that CM Murad Ali Shah has decided to release pensions of the retired employees from March 25.

In this context the finance ministry has been advised to start disbursing the pensions from 25th of this month.

The payments regarding gratuity, encashment, LPR and others have been stopped by the CM Sindh, however, payments for salaries and pensions have been green-signaled.

Soon after getting the directions of CM Murad, the finance ministry has written a letter to the Accountant General.

