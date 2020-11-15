Fed govt slashes fuel prices for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Sunday lowered fuel prices in the country, bringing down the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre, ARY NEWS reported.

The prices were lowered for the next 15 days as per the new policy of the incumbent government and would come into force from November 16.

The new price of petrol stood at Rs100.69 per litre. The high-speed diesel price saw a decline of Rs 1.79 per litre to sell at Rs 101.43 per litre.

The price of Kerosene Oil and light diesel remained unchanged at Rs 65.29 per litre and Rs 62.86 per litre respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday recommended the federal government to lower fuel prices in the country by upto Rs 3 per litre.

According to the sources, the OGRA has recommended the authorities to lower fuel prices in the country between Rs 2 to Rs 3 per litre from November 16.

On October 31, the government announced a reduction of Rs1.57 per litre in the price of petrol for the next 15 days.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) decreased by Rs0.84 per litre while the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel will remain unchanged.

The price of petrol was reduced by Rs1.57 to Rs102.40 per litre while HSD was made available at the rate of Rs103.22 per litre for the next 15 days.

