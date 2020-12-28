Fed govt to take action against Mufti Kifayatullah over anti-state remarks

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to take action against Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah over his remarks against Pakistan Army, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the decision to take action against Mufti Kifayatullah was finalized in a meeting of government spokespersons and PTI leaders headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources having knowledge of the discussions during the meeting, the prime minister has directed the government’s spokespersons to effectively respond to a narrative against Pakistan Army by the opposition parties from the platform of the PDM.

The prime minister further directed the participants of the meeting to inform the masses as to how JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accumulated his assets.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested in October 2019 ahead of an Azadi March in Islamabad by Maulana Fazlur Rehman by the capital’s police for issuing provocative remarks against national institutions.

Read More: Provincial govts to get powers to register treason cases: sources

Mufti Kifayatullah was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector E-11 under clause 3 of the maintenance of public order (MPO) ordinance, which was later challenged in the Abbottabad high court by his lawyers on October 29.

On November 01, he was released from jail after the Abbottabad bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted bail to him.

Comments

comments