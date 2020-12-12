Provincial govts to get powers to register treason cases: sources   

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to confer provincial governments and home secretaries with the powers to register treason cases, ARY NEWS reported citing sources having knowledge of the federal cabinet’s proceedings.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has given a go-ahead to make amendments in section 196 of the penal laws, which earlier gave the federal government authority to register treason cases.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The approval from the federal cabinet was taken through the circulation process,” they said adding that now secretary home is being designated the powers to register cases under treason and those inciting for it.

However, the sources said that no treason case could be registered without the approval of the provincial governments and home secretaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 06, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically disassociated the incumbent federal government from the registration of a treason case against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders.

The prime minister has categorically said that they had nothing to do with the FIR against the PML-N leaders. “The government is not in favor of political victimization,” they said while quoting the prime minister.

Comments

comments