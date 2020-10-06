Treason FIR: ‘PM Imran Khan says govt not in favour of political victimization’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically disassociated the incumbent federal government from the registration of a treason case against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the prime minister has categorically said that they had nothing to do with the FIR against the PML-N leaders. “The government is not in favour of political victimization,” they said while quoting the prime minister.

The prime minister came to know about registration of the FIR when he was cutting his birthday cake, the sources said adding that the cabinet members suggested not to make any interventions on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government and the Prime Minister Imran Khan have nothing to do with the treason case lodged against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, Shibli Faraz said that it might be possible that the first information report (FIR) had been registered against Nawaz Sharif by his own people to get political mileage.

He maintained the Punjab government has started investigations to unearth the truth behind the case and will find out the person who had lodged the FIR. The minister said that it was impossible for any prime minister to maintain a record of FIRs registered across the country.

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said, “When you speak in the language of Pakistan’s enemies, there is no need to say that you are not a patriot.”

He reiterated that PM Imran will not bow down to pressure tactics or blackmailing and added that he neither did nor allow anyone to do corruption in the country.

Comments

comments