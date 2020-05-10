Fed govt plans to change law pertaining to NFC award: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the opposition parties only want to summon the National Assembly proceedings for point scoring purpose, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Aiteraz Hai, where he also spoke on a range of issues from NFC award, 18th amendment to changes in NAB law and removal of Firdous Ashiq Awan.

He said that the National Assembly and Senate sessions have been summoned on the requisition of the opposition parties. He, however predicted that those who have requisitioned it would not attend the proceedings.

“The assembly session should not be held in the current circumstances for a couple of more weeks,” he suggested citing fresh coronavirus cases among the parliamentarians.

Changes in NAB law

Speaking regarding NAB law, the information minister said that the PPP lawmaker Farooq H Naek prepared a draft proposing amendments in the NAB law.

He, however said that the opposition parties want a law that allows free passage to their leaderships facing corruption charges.

“We on the other hand want an institution that is independent and have enough powers to carry out accountability,” Shibli Faraz said while opposing political victimization in the guise of accountability.

He said that although NAB was used as a tool to harass political opponents in the past, however, still its success rate in recovering looted money is upto 30 percent.

He further called for revamping the FBR and income tax department so that they could operate independently without any political pressures.

Changes in NFC award, 18th amendment

Shibli Faraz said that they would change the law pertaining to the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. The federal minister, however said that he was unaware of any talks with the opposition on NFC award or 18th amendment.

Shibli Faraz further said that he unaware of the reasons behind the removal of the former special assistant on information Firdous Ashiq Awan and also denied that any inquiry was launched against her soon after her removal.

