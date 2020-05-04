Nawaz Sharif used NAB for political victimization: Shibli Faraz  

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution and the incumbent government has nothing to do with its decisions, ARY NEWS reported.

He blamed the PML-N leader and three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for using the NAB for political victimization.

“However, under Imran Khan, the institutions abide by the rule of law rather than implementing any personal wishes,” he said.

Shibli Faraz blamed the PML-N for not not changing the controversial NAB laws as their intention was to use it for their gain and only appointed a chairman of their choice rather than changing the laws.

“There are criminal cases registered against the PML-N leadership but they want to portray it as political cases,” he said adding that TTs were used to transfer the country’s wealth abroad by the PML-N leaders.

The information minister said that rather than holding press conferences, they should clear their names before the court of law.

Even at the time of the pandemic, their leadership is vying to resolve their personal issues, he said while taking a dig at Shehbaz Sharif saying he was only active on laptop rather than carrying out any activities on the ground.

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on April 29 said that the NAB law promulgated in 1999 has been revived and the draft for amendments in the ordinance aired on television channels and social media was not the one prepared by the government.

Read More: Govt likely to bring new ordinance with amended NAB laws: sources

Talking during ARY NEWS programme, The Reporters, he said that the amendment draft shared on social media was against the PTI’s manifesto.

“Those who have committed mistakes in past should be made accountable for their crimes,” he said adding that the powers of the accountability watchdog were not curtailed under the new NAB ordinance.

The NAB ordinance only does not apply on businessmen, Shahzad Akbar said adding that they want to bring more clarity in the NAB law through fresh amendments.

The special assistant said that they were in consultation with NAB, coalition and opposition parties over bringing changes into the NAB law.

