Federal board announces special examinations date

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the dates for special examinations, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the special examinations for Matric students will begin from September 23. The last date to submit the admission form is August 10.

The form is available on the board’s website while the notification also stated that no fresh candidate is allowed to appear for these special examinations.

On Monday, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) had announced results of the matric exams, promoting students on the basis of their ninth-grade results.

The female students once again secured top position in the matric exams of the federal board with Manahil Aman from Army Public School (APS) and Nisha Yaqoob of the Model College secured the top position with 1097 marks.

Read More: Matric results announced; female students secure top positions

Fahim Abbas and Zartasha Abbasi secured the second position with 1096 marks. 11 candidates were declared successful on the third position with 1095 marks.

Chairman Federal Board said that they had promoted the students keeping in view the government advice amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments