Matric results announced as female students secure top position

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced results of the matric exams, promoting students on the basis of their ninth-grade results, ARY NEWS reported.

The female students once again secured top position in the matric exams of the federal board with Manahil Aman from Army Public School (APS) and Nisha Yaqoob of the Model College secured the top position with 1097 marks.

Fahim Abbas and Zartasha Abbasi secured the second position with 1096 marks. 11 candidates were declared successful on the third position with 1095 marks.

Chairman Federal Board said that they had promoted the students keeping in view the government advice amid COVID-19 pandemic. The board granted three percent additional marks to the students during the promotion process.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on May 16 announced to promote matriculation and intermediate students to the next classes without conducting examinations.

It is decided to promote students of 9th and 11th grades to the next classes, whereas, the results of 10th-grade papers will be announced after checking the exam papers. The notification also read that 12th-grade students could improve their result numbers of 11th grade by appearing in the 2021’s exams.

However, no composite exam will be held for students of 9th and 10th Grade next year, Murad Raas said in his Twitter message, adding that they will appear in 10 and 12 grades’ exam and from their result previous years result will be calculated.

The education minister said that those students who could not appear in the examination of 10th and 12th grades will be assessed on the basis of their results acquired in the 9th and 11th grades. However, the students will have to clear exams of all subjects. He added, “3% marks will be added to their total marks calculated for class 10th and 12th,” said the provincial education minister.”

Moreover, the education authorities have decided to give a passing grade to the students who failed in less than 40 percent subjects in 9th and 11th grades.

Comments

comments