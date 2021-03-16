Federal cabinet approves Rs7.8bn Ramazan package

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday has approved the Ramazan package worth Rs7.8 billion, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Addressing a press conference, after the meeting of the federal cabinet that met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad here today, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the Ramazan package will help the masses in combating inflation during the Holy month.

“PM Imran wants to release the burden from the common men,” Fawad said and added that he is exercising all the resources to bring down the inflation.

He said 85 losing-making institutions were highlighted in the federal cabinet meeting, out of which 51 have started generating profit.

The federal cabinet also approved internal security measures for Gilgit Baltistan.

Furthermore, the appointment of Dr Rao Ghulam Murtaza as President National Council Homeopathic was green-lightened by the federal cabinet.

Fawad said funds collected through Petroleum Policy 2012 were also approved by the cabinet.

Read more: FBR track and trace system necessary to end tax evasion: PM

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired the federal cabinet session in order to review the overall political, economic and coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran Khan and the cabinet members expressed concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan. The premier directed relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During the session, the premier urged for making progress on the track and trace system of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He said that FBR is making efforts to activate its track and trace system which is sabotaged every time.

Comments

comments