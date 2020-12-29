Federal cabinet extends service tenure of chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday extended the service tenure of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Javed Ghani, ARY News reported.

Javed Ghani was appointed as the chairman of the board on 4 July 2020 succeeding Nausheen Javed Amjad.

After the extension, Javed Ghani will serve as FBR chairman for three more months. Furthermore, the federal cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the FBI, US and the NAB. The matter of gas loadshedding also came under discussion during today’s meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum, Babar Nadeem briefed the meeting about the latest situation.

Read more: FBR to release year 2020 tax refunds amounting to over Rs4b

Earlier this month, Federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that SAPM Nadeem Babar had furnished his clarification on petroleum products, but many cabinet members expressed anger over him in the last meeting of the federal cabinet.

Talking exclusively in ARY News program Eleventh Hour, Sheikh Rasheed has said many people of the federal cabinet were not pleased with how Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Babar tried to defend his position.

Comments

comments